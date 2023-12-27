0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 22:44

Hezbollah Fires 30 Missiles at Kiryat Shmona

Story Code : 1105401
Damage is caused by rocket strikes in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, Zionist regime's police said Wednesday, according to Tiems of Israel.

A barrage of rockets was launched from Lebanon at the city, presumably by Hezbollah or an allied Palestinian group, the regime's media claimed.

Police said that officers were dealing with several sites of rocket impacts, which caused damage to property.

The regime media further reported that "Emergency teams in Israel are heading into potential rocket landing scenes in Kiryat Shmona."

Massive explosions were heard in Kiryat Shmona as sirens were sounded in the occupied area, the regime's media added.

"Hezbollah fires 30 missiles at Kiryat Shmona in response to the Israeli aggression on the civilians in Bint Jbeil," statement by the the Islamic Resistance movement said.
