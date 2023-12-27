Blinken Expected to Visit Occupied Lands Next Week

Islam Times - The Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to the West Asia region late next week to discuss the Zionist Israeli regime's war on Gaza and Washington's continued support.

This will be Blinken's fourth trip to the West Asia region and his fifth visit to occupied lands since the war started. His trip is part of an ongoing series of high-level visits by the US Joe Biden administration officials to conduct constant consultations with the Israeli regime and regional partners about the crisis, media reported on Wednesday.The American and Israeli officials told American media that Blinken is expected to arrive in the occu[ied lannds late next week — likely on Friday.He is also expected to visit the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.A US official told Axios the expected stops on the trip are not final and could still change.The Zionist Israeli regime, which is fully supported by Washington and other Western capitals has killed more than 20,400 civilian Palestinians since October in its war on Gaza.