Await Our Revenge for Commander’s Assassination: IRGC Spox.

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran will respond appropriately to the Israeli regime over the assassination of a senior military advisor in Syria, vowing to take revenge for the terrorist attack.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif made the remarks at a news conference on Wednesday, after senior IRGC commander, Seyyed Razi Mousavi was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus.“Definitely, with the martyrdom of Mousavi, there will be no disruption in our missions to confront the Zionist regime,” the IRGC’s spokesman said.He noted that the assassination of Mousavi is a continuation of the violation of international laws by the Israeli regime, calling on the international community to stop the crimes of the occupying regime which endanger international peace and security.Seyyed Razi Mousavi was martyred by the Israeli regime on Monday, while on an advisory mission in Syria.He was one of the companions of Iran's top anti-terror commander, General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq four years agoHamas’ Al-Aqsa Storm a revenge for Soleimani'Sharif further noted that the martyrdom of Mousavi is a great loss but stressed that Iran will continue the path of resistance with strength.The IRGC’s spokesman also noted that one of the main reasons that the Israeli regime assassinated Mousavi at this point was due to its failure on October 7, when Palestinian resistance movements launched the surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, into the occupied territories.He also said Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Israel regime was one of the acts of revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, warning that these acts of revenge will continue.The Israeli regime has for years targeted what it calls Iran-linked positions in Syria.Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.Earlier in December, Israel killed two IRGC military advisors -- Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorcheh and Panah Taqizadeh -- in an attack in Syria.The IRGC announced in a statement that the two officers were martyred against the backdrop of the relentless savagery of the “fake and child-killing” Israeli regime in Gaza.