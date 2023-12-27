0
Wednesday 27 December 2023 - 22:48

Await Our Revenge for Commander’s Assassination: IRGC Spox.

Story Code : 1105403
Await Our Revenge for Commander’s Assassination: IRGC Spox.
Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif made the remarks at a news conference on Wednesday, after senior IRGC commander, Seyyed Razi Mousavi was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

“Definitely, with the martyrdom of Mousavi, there will be no disruption in our missions to confront the Zionist regime,” the IRGC’s spokesman said.

He noted that the assassination of Mousavi is a continuation of the violation of international laws by the Israeli regime, calling on the international community to stop the crimes of the occupying regime which endanger international peace and security.

Seyyed Razi Mousavi was martyred by the Israeli regime on Monday, while on an advisory mission in Syria.

He was one of the companions of Iran's top anti-terror commander, General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq four years ago

Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Storm a revenge for Soleimani'

Sharif further noted that the martyrdom of Mousavi is a great loss but stressed that Iran will continue the path of resistance with strength.

The IRGC’s spokesman also noted that one of the main reasons that the Israeli regime assassinated Mousavi at this point was due to its failure on October 7, when Palestinian resistance movements launched the surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, into the occupied territories.

He also said Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Israel regime was one of the acts of revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, warning that these acts of revenge will continue.

The Israeli regime has for years targeted what it calls Iran-linked positions in Syria.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

Earlier in December, Israel killed two IRGC military advisors -- Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorcheh and Panah Taqizadeh -- in an attack in Syria.

The IRGC announced in a statement that the two officers were martyred against the backdrop of the relentless savagery of the “fake and child-killing” Israeli regime in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
26 December 2023
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for 'Prolonged Conflict' with Russia
26 December 2023
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
26 December 2023
Fouad Naji, The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen
Soleimani's sacrifice unforgettable
26 December 2023
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike
25 December 2023
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation
25 December 2023
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
In Message to Pope, Raisi Hopes Gaza Massacre would End in New Year
25 December 2023
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions
25 December 2023