0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 08:38

Syria Appeals for UN Intervention following Israeli Assassination of Iranian Adviser

Story Code : 1105474
Syria Appeals for UN Intervention following Israeli Assassination of Iranian Adviser
This plea emerged through a pair of identical letters dispatched by Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Ministry to both the UN Secretary General and the Security Council President, concerning the aggressive atrocities undertaken by Israeli occupation forces near Damascus on December 25.

The Ministry highlighted the timing of the incident, stating, "At 16:20 last Monday, the Israeli occupation forces initiated an aggressive assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the vicinity of Damascus. This resulted in the tragic loss of Seyed Razi Mousavi, the military adviser at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus. Such actions flagrantly violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

In condemning the act, the Foreign Ministry characterized the attack as "brutal Israeli aggression," stressing that it was part of a broader agenda by Israeli authorities to expand and intensify their aggressive pursuits within the region. Furthermore, Syria accused Israel of attempting to mask its war crimes, genocide, and daily brutal massacres perpetrated against defenseless Palestinian civilians. Syria underlined the unwavering determination of the Palestinian people towards achieving freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

Affirming its position, the Syrian Arab Republic reiterated its commitment to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, adding, “as affirmed in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and stresses that Israel’s hysterical aggressions will not deter it from continuing to combat terrorism that is backed by Israel and its sponsors, nor will they limit its intention to restore its occupied territories.”

Concluding its correspondence, the Ministry emphasized Syria's call for the Security Council to take immediate action, demanding that Israel's aggressive policies be curbed to prevent further regional escalation. Syria stressed the potential threat these policies pose to both regional stability and global peace and security.
