Thursday 28 December 2023 - 08:41

US to provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken

"The United States is announcing the year’s final package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine," he said, TASS reported.

The package provides up to $250 mln of air defense munitions, other air defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, and anti-tank munitions.

"It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future," Blinken said. He reiterated that over 50 countries are providing aid to Kiev.
