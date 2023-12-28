0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 20:54

Iranians Bid Farewell to IRGC Cmdr. Assassinated by “Israel”

Story Code : 1105578
Iranians Bid Farewell to IRGC Cmdr. Assassinated by “Israel”
Thousands of mourners thronged the iconic Imam Hussein Square in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday to pay their homage to Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi.

High-ranking military commanders and government officials were also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayer for the slain general.

The Leader extended condolences to Mousavi’s family and appreciated his tireless jihad [endeavor for the sake of God].

Mousavi was martyred in a terrorist "Israeli" airstrike in a Damascus neighborhood on Monday. He was a comrade of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was also assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

In the few past days, funeral processions were held for the martyred IRGC advisor at the shrines of Sayyeda Zeinab [AS] and Sayyeda Ruqayya [AS] in Damascus and the shrine of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali [AS], in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf.

He will be laid to rest at Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in northern Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
26 December 2023
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for 'Prolonged Conflict' with Russia
26 December 2023
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
26 December 2023
Fouad Naji, The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen
Soleimani's sacrifice unforgettable
26 December 2023