UN to “Israel”: End Unlawful Killings in West Bank

Islam Times - UN rights chief Volker Turk has said that the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank and East Al-Quds is rapidly deteriorating, citing a new UN report that details “Israeli” violence in Occupied Palestinian territory.

“The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,” he said in a statement.The statement also said the UN Human Rights Office had verified the deaths of 300 Palestinians from October 7 to December 27 – including 79 children – in the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds.Of these, “Israeli” military forces martyred at least 291 Palestinians, illegal “Israeli” settlers martyred eight, and one Palestinian was martyred either by “Israeli” troops or settlers.