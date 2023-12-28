UN to “Israel”: End Unlawful Killings in West Bank
“The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,” he said in a statement.
The statement also said the UN Human Rights Office had verified the deaths of 300 Palestinians from October 7 to December 27 – including 79 children – in the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds.
Of these, “Israeli” military forces martyred at least 291 Palestinians, illegal “Israeli” settlers martyred eight, and one Palestinian was martyred either by “Israeli” troops or settlers.