Thursday 28 December 2023 - 20:58

Children’s March in Hague to ICC: Investigate ‘Israeli’ Crimes

Participants in the protest rally, dubbed the “Children’s March”, set off from The Hague train station, chanting slogans such as “ICC, do your job,” “Free Palestine,” and “Ceasefire now” as they waved Palestinian flags.

The crowd further urged the ICC to fulfill its mandate and address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, while carrying placards with messages like “Justice for the 9,000 Palestinian children killed” and “Stop killing children.”

MSF medics say they are in shock and fear, having no words to describe the horror of what is happening in Gaza, as the entity forces target the health infrastructures.

The demonstrators pointed out that the toll on children in the ongoing “Israeli” war on Gaza is particularly devastating, with thousands of them killed and tens of thousands injured since the beginning of the offensive.

Bilal Riani, president of the Endulus Foundation and one of the protest organizers, said what is happening in Gaza is not merely a war but a genocide.

“The ICC must do its job and investigate the genocide. Those who constantly speak in the case of Ukraine remain silent when it comes to Palestine,” he said.

Larissa-Mae Hartkamp, a participant in the march, voiced concern about the Netherlands providing F-35 parts to “Israel”, stressing that the occupying entity should be seen as the aggressor, not the defender.

She also called on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to “stop supporting genocide,” adding, “We marched to the ICC because we want a ceasefire, justice to be served, and the ICC to do its job.”

Hartkamp further underscored the importance of transparency and the need for the ICC to proceed based on facts, saying the alarming number of journalists who have lost their lives in the past 80 days is “an attempt to conceal the truth.”

 
