“Israeli” Official: ‘Eilat’ Is Collapsing!

Islam Times - The head of the “Israeli” local authority in the Occupied Um al-Rashrash town [Eilat settlement], Eli Lancry, lamented on Thursday that the settlement is “collapsing”.

He further cautioned that “the settlement is not expected to receive compensation amid a widespread feeling of abandonment by settlers.”In remarks to “Israeli” Channel 12, Lancry added: “There is no tourism in ‘Eilat’, as no one has the desire to come here,” stressing that “Eilat has become a moribund settlement.”The head authority also pointed out that the number of settlers there had “doubled after their evacuation from the North and South,” but the Yemeni armed forces “are escalating their operations day after day, and the threat is no longer only security, but also economic.”In parallel, Lancry warned that “‘Eilat’ is in a severe crisis, with hundreds of businesses closed while unemployment rates have risen dramatically, as 80% of businesses are suffering a severe blow.”