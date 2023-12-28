0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 20:59

“Israeli” Official: ‘Eilat’ Is Collapsing!

Story Code : 1105581
He further cautioned that “the settlement is not expected to receive compensation amid a widespread feeling of abandonment by settlers.”

In remarks to “Israeli” Channel 12, Lancry added: “There is no tourism in ‘Eilat’, as no one has the desire to come here,” stressing that “Eilat has become a moribund settlement.”

The head authority also pointed out that the number of settlers there had “doubled after their evacuation from the North and South,” but the Yemeni armed forces “are escalating their operations day after day, and the threat is no longer only security, but also economic.”

In parallel, Lancry warned that “‘Eilat’ is in a severe crisis, with hundreds of businesses closed while unemployment rates have risen dramatically, as 80% of businesses are suffering a severe blow.”
