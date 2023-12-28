0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 21:04

Salami: Razi’s Revenge Will Be Nothing but the Elimination of ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1105584
Salami made the remarks on Thursday during a funeral procession for Brigadier General Sayyed Razi Mousavi, an IRG commander who was martyred in a terrorist “Israeli” airstrike in a Damascus neighborhood three days ago

“Sayyed Razi’s martyrdom came out of the incapability of the Zionist entity,” he said. “We will never exercise patience in the face of the martyrdom of our people. Sayyed Razi’s revenge will be nothing but the elimination of the Zionist regime.”

Salami also described Mousavi as “one of the most experienced and effective” IRG commanders in the resistance front.

“He [Mousavi] remained steadfast after [the assassination of] Haj Qassem and accompanied [Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail] Qa’ani,” Salami said.

“The enemy knew him better than us because it had received severe blows from him. The enemy knew what role and influence he had on the endless chain of power.”

Salami also said that Al-Aqsa Flood launched by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement against “Israel” on October 7 was fully designed and carried out by the Palestinians themselves.

The operation, he noted, was a reaction to 75 years of “Israeli” occupation, crimes, and murders of the Palestinian youth as well as the entity’s desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque and nightly raids in the West Bank.

The resistance groups “Hamas and Jihad are capable of producing weapons inside Gaza… The resistance will not end, but what ends is the Zionist regime’s power. I officially declare that Al-Aqsa Flood Operation was and is completely Palestinian, Palestine itself is powerful. Hamas and Islamic Jihad produce weapons in Gaza. Every martyr falls on the ground, dozens of young men take up his arms. There is no end for this Resistance in sight,” General Salami underscored.

He further concluded: “Hezbollah's decisions are independent and based on the interests of the Palestinian people.”

“Certainly, the Zionist regime is not capable of providing a peaceful life for the world’s Jews. It is not able to continue in the face of the people of Gaza,” Salami said.
