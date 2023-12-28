Ayatollah Khamenei Led Funeral Prayer over IRGC Martyred General

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei led the prayers over the martyred Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] General Sayyed Razi Mousavi early in morning on Thursday.

After the Leader led the prayers in the funeral of Martyr Mosuavi's caskets in Tehran on Thursday, the funeral procession continued in Tehran's iconic Imam Hossein Square in the east of the capital.A group of IRGC commanders including the top commander Hossein Salami attended the funeral ceremony.Addressing the ceremony, the IRGC commander-in-chief described martyr Mousavi as one of the most experienced and effective IRGC commanders in the Resistance Front.“The noble martyr stood for more than three decades in the most difficult conditions for the sake of the security of the Islamic nation,” he added."He was a companion of the immortal martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani," Major General Salami continued to laud martyr Mousavi's efforts.The IRGC commander went on to clarify once again that the Palestinian Resistance are independent movements that make their own decision on their own without receiving order from the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the Western states claim that they are Iran's proxies.