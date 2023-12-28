0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 21:09

New York Times Files Lawsuit against Microsoft, OpenAI

Story Code : 1105586
New York Times Files Lawsuit against Microsoft, OpenAI
This lawsuit marks a significant move as the first copyright challenge brought by a major American media outlet, according to the Times. Filed in federal court in Manhattan, the newspaper seeks accountability from the defendants for what it describes as the "unlawful copying and utilization of The Times’s uniquely valuable works," demanding compensation amounting to "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages." Additionally, The Times has requested the destruction of any chatbot models and training data that incorporate its copyrighted material.

The complaint specifically accuses Microsoft and OpenAI of attempting to capitalize on The Times' substantial investment in journalism without proper compensation, asserting that their actions involve the use of The Times’s content to develop products that substitute for the publication, thereby diverting audiences away from it.

Reports indicate that Microsoft's commitment of $13 billion to OpenAI has already integrated some of the latter's technology into its Bing search engine.

Highlighted within the lawsuit is an instance where Browse With Bing, powered by ChatGPT, reportedly showcased results "nearly identical" to content from The Times' Wirecutter product review site. The lawsuit alleges that this replication lacked attribution and omitted referral links used by The Times to generate sales commissions, leading to a tangible loss of revenue for the newspaper.

The Times claims that Microsoft and OpenAI deliberately favored the publication’s journalism due to its perceived reliability and accuracy.

Expressing concern over the broader implications, the complaint emphasizes that without protection for independent journalism, there could be a significant societal impact, resulting in reduced journalistic output and substantial costs to society.

The Times revealed it had attempted to resolve the copyright matter amicably with OpenAI and Microsoft in April, but these efforts were unproductive. Other media entities, such as the Associated Press and Axel Springer, have reportedly reached agreements with OpenAI for the utilization of their content.

Legal representation for the newspaper is provided by Susman Godfrey, the same law firm involved in another lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI earlier this month. The firm also represented Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation case against Fox News linked to the 2020 US presidential election.

As of now, Microsoft and OpenAI have not responded to the filed complaint.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
26 December 2023
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for 'Prolonged Conflict' with Russia
26 December 2023
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
26 December 2023
Fouad Naji, The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen
Soleimani's sacrifice unforgettable
26 December 2023