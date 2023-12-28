Palestinian Fighters Employ ‘More Sophisticated Weapons’ in Gaza War: Monitors

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance fighters engaged Israeli forces using advanced weaponry, including a thermobaric rocket and surface-to-air missiles, in a six-hour clash in Gaza's as-Saftawi region.

War monitors, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), and the Critical Threats Project (CTP) revealed the use of "more sophisticated weapons systems" by Palestinian fighters against Israeli forces in their latest assessment from the Gaza battlefield.The ISW and CTP noted that Israeli troops in northern Gaza sought "fire support" from navy ships off the coast and air assistance in countering Palestinian resistance fighters during the clashes.Meanwhile, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime's military reported enduring two weeks of confrontations with Palestinian fighters.Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement also said it attacked six Israeli targets on Wednesday, according to the monitors, and Israel’s chief of staff Herzi Halevi said that Israel “needs to be ready for an offensive into southern Lebanon, if necessary”.Also on Wednesday, Israeli army radio claimed that it intercepted a drone launched from Iraq over the Mediterranean Sea while apparently en route to occupied Palestine’s Karish gas field located in the eastern Mediterranean.The Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, declared targeting an Israeli bulldozer using an "Al-Yassin 105" missile in the Bureij refugee camp within Gaza's central area. Ongoing confrontations between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces have persisted in Bureij since yesterday.Citing UN reports, Al-Jazeera news agency reported that an “intense” fighting is ongoing between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters in “most areas” in the Gaza Strip, except the southern area of Rafah, and rockets continue to be fired into Israeli-occupied territories while Israeli military blasts the Palestinian enclave from air, land and sea.According to the latest situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), 195 Palestinian people were reported killed and 325 injured in Israeli attacks between Tuesday and Wednesday.During the same period, 22 Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza, bringing the death toll for Israeli forces to 162 with almost 900 wounded since the invasion of the Palestinian territory began two months ago.A series of Israeli attacks in Gaza City, including strikes on a residential building near Al-Azhar University and the as-Saftawi area, have left more than 60 people missing and claimed the lives of six Palestinians by sniper fire, reports UNOCHA.Additionally, Israel's military assault on the UN-run Preparatory School for Girls in the Maghazi refugee camp resulted in the death of five individuals and inflicted injuries on several others during the events on Wednesday.In Gaza, at least 21,110 people have been killed and 55,243 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.