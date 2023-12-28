0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 21:21

Palestinian Fighters Employ ‘More Sophisticated Weapons’ in Gaza War: Monitors

Story Code : 1105587
Palestinian Fighters Employ ‘More Sophisticated Weapons’ in Gaza War: Monitors
War monitors, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), and the Critical Threats Project (CTP) revealed the use of "more sophisticated weapons systems" by Palestinian fighters against Israeli forces in their latest assessment from the Gaza battlefield.

The ISW and CTP noted that Israeli troops in northern Gaza sought "fire support" from navy ships off the coast and air assistance in countering Palestinian resistance fighters during the clashes.

Meanwhile, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime's military reported enduring two weeks of confrontations with Palestinian fighters.

Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement also said it attacked six Israeli targets on Wednesday, according to the monitors, and Israel’s chief of staff Herzi Halevi said that Israel “needs to be ready for an offensive into southern Lebanon, if necessary”.

Also on Wednesday, Israeli army radio claimed that it intercepted a drone launched from Iraq over the Mediterranean Sea while apparently en route to occupied Palestine’s Karish gas field located in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, declared targeting an Israeli bulldozer using an "Al-Yassin 105" missile in the Bureij refugee camp within Gaza's central area. Ongoing confrontations between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces have persisted in Bureij since yesterday.

Citing UN reports, Al-Jazeera news agency reported that an “intense” fighting is ongoing between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters in “most areas” in the Gaza Strip, except the southern area of Rafah, and rockets continue to be fired into Israeli-occupied territories while Israeli military blasts the Palestinian enclave from air, land and sea.

According to the latest situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), 195 Palestinian people were reported killed and 325 injured in Israeli attacks between Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the same period, 22 Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza, bringing the death toll for Israeli forces to 162 with almost 900 wounded since the invasion of the Palestinian territory began two months ago.

A series of Israeli attacks in Gaza City, including strikes on a residential building near Al-Azhar University and the as-Saftawi area, have left more than 60 people missing and claimed the lives of six Palestinians by sniper fire, reports UNOCHA.

Additionally, Israel's military assault on the UN-run Preparatory School for Girls in the Maghazi refugee camp resulted in the death of five individuals and inflicted injuries on several others during the events on Wednesday.

In Gaza, at least 21,110 people have been killed and 55,243 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
China Warns Rocket Remnants to Hit South China Sea
26 December 2023
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for
Lukashenko Ridicules Borrell’s Call to Get Ready for 'Prolonged Conflict' with Russia
26 December 2023
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
Iran’s Army Chief: IRGC Advisor’s Assassination Exposes ‘Israel’s’ Frustration against Resistance
26 December 2023
Fouad Naji, The Deputy Minister of Awqaf in the government of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) of Yemen
Soleimani's sacrifice unforgettable
26 December 2023