Thursday 28 December 2023 - 21:23

China Ready to Ensure Global Security Together with Russia: Chinese Top Brass

"The Chinese military is ready to work with the Russian military to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further strengthen strategic communication and coordination, regularly organize joint naval and air patrols, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, ready to work together to implement global security initiatives, jointly defend international justice and make new contributions to maintaining international and regional security and stability," he said, TASS reported.

The spokesman also pointed out that under the strategic leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China-Russia relations have steadily developed and cooperation between the two countries' military departments has deepened.
