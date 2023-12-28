0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 21:29

Baku Hopes to Reopen Its Embassy in Tehran

"Jeyhun Bayramov", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressed hope on Thursday about reopening the embassy of his country in Tehran if the bilateral issues are resolved.

The Republic of Azerbaijan shut down its embassy in Tehran in February last year following an armed attack on the diplomatic mission.

In September of this year, Tehran's public and revolutionary prosecutor announced the completion of a part of the judicial investigation and the issuance of an indictment against the attacker behind the armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

The Iranian judicial authorities said that the attacker had done that attack for personal reasons.

Bayramov noted that the reopening of Baku's embassy in Iran had been discussed with Iran since the attack. 

He further said that the embassy was shut down for serious security threats.

The Azeri foreign minister further said that, "The Azerbaijani side expects the main suspect of this crime to be severely punished. Moreover, the security of our embassy in Iran must be fully guaranteed."

Bayramov further noted that Iran's judicial apparatuses have taken "specific actions" in this regard, and Tehran has informed Baku since the start of the trial.
