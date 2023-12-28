0
Thursday 28 December 2023 - 21:32

Majority of Iranians Say Al-Aqsa Storm Fully Palestinian Op.

A survey conducted by a research center in Iran called "Iranian Cultural Monitoring" on the Iranians' perspective on the ongoing developments in Palestine revealed that 75% of the Iranian citizens above the age of 18 think that supporting Palestinians is a religious duty that has to be shouldered by the Muslims around the world.

Meanwhile, the majority of the Iranians think that the Hamas-launched Al-Aqsa Storm was fully planned and conducted by Palestinian Resistance groups themselves.

Less than 5% of Iranians above the age of 18 believe that the Islamic Republic of Iran was the main perpetrator behind the recent war in Gaza.

The survey, which was conducted in the last week of December nationwide, showed that the Iranians blamed Israel and America as the main perpetrators behind the ongoing war in Gaza.

Only 6% of respondents said that Iran played a role in the design of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, while more than 50% argued that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Palestine and lays various political, diplomatic, media and military training support behind Palestinians.

The polls also showed that about 70% of the people consider Iran to be the main supporter of Palestine in the world. 

Meanwhile, only 1.5% of the participants in the survey wished for Israel to win the war, indicating that an absolute majority of the Iranians detest the usurping regime. 

All in all, the survey concluded that the majority of the Iranians agree with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that the Zionist regime and its actions are to blame for the Al-Aqsa Storm operation. They argue that the successful Palestinian Resistance operation was fully designed and conducted by the Palestinians themselves.
