Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Fully Palestinian: IRGC Spox

Islam Times -

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC official website "Sepah News" clarified on the remarks of its spokesman General Ramezanb Sharif made during a press conference yesterday to announce the program for the funeral procession of Martyr General Razi Mousavi, noting that his remarks were misreported by some media.The statement noted that the spokesman had said that the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Storm Operation was planned and carried out by Palestinians themselves."As the leaders of Hamas have said the oppression, crimes and occupation over te 70 years, insulting Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites, the Gaza blockade and killing of the oppressed and defenseless Palestinian people and thousands of Palestinian captives and prisoners held by the Zionists were among the causes and motives the completely Palestinian operation of Al-Aqsa Storm," the statement clarified."No doubt that a part of the great historical victory of Al-Aqsa Storm is due to the efforts and endeavors of martyr General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, that is why one of the achievements of the operation was part of the acts of revenge of the Resistance against the cowardly assassination of the martyr on the path towards Holy Quds," the IRGC statement further read.