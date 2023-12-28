US Regrets Support for Israel Due to Failure in Gaza

Islam Times - The American authorities dispute in the White House decision room expressing regret about their extravagant support for the Israeli regime in the war on Gaza.

Iran's Foreign Minister said that the Americans are arguing in their meetings in the White House about why they supported Israel so much that the blame for its defeat was placed on the US.Delivering a speech at the 13th national meeting of Qom Seminary Society on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian elaborated on the regional developments concerning Gaza.Hosein Amir-Abdollahian said that the US has no longer the authority to practice its hegemony in the West Asian region, even though they have the components of the hegemony.He highlighted the resistance of Hamas against the all-out war of the Israeli regime on Gaza, noting that the resistance progressed to the extent that the other sides of the war came to Egypt and called Ismail Haniya for negotiation a ceasefire.The Iranian FM also pointed to the reaction of other resistance groups, including Hezbollah, to the Israeli aggression and said there were two options; one, Hezbollah's all-out engagement to liberate Gaza, and the other, the collaborative endeavor of resistance forces from different axes, including Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria.He said that the resistance took 80 days, yet neither Hamas was destroyed nor its commander Yahya Sinwar was captured, quoting Ismail Haniya that Hamas has used only 14 percent of its capacity.It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.Confused with the irreparable intelligence and military blow it suffered from the October 7 operation, Israel is struggling to compensate for the defeat.Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, nearly 21,000 Palestinian people have been martyred, and nearly 50,000 others have been injured.