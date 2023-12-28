Islam Times - Syria has requested the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council to take appropriate measures to put a stop to the aggressive policies of the Israeli occupation. These policies have the potential to trigger a regional conflict that could endanger regional and international peace.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent out two copies of one letter to both the Secretary General of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, both of which were discussing the Israeli occupation's aggression on December 25, which manifested in an airstrike that martyred a senior military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria.The airstrike that martyred senior IRGC commander Seyyed Razi Mousavi is a hostile act of aggression that "constitutes a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," Al Mayadeen reported."This brutal Israeli aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian territories is part of the occupation authorities’ attempt to expand and escalate their aggression in the region and to cover up war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and brutal massacres committed daily against the defenseless Palestinian people," the letter read.