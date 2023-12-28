0
Israel's Assassination of Gen Mousavi Could Result in Regional War: Syria

Israel
The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent out two copies of one letter to both the Secretary General of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, both of which were discussing the Israeli occupation's aggression on December 25, which manifested in an airstrike that martyred a senior military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria.

The airstrike that martyred senior IRGC commander Seyyed Razi Mousavi is a hostile act of aggression that "constitutes a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," Al Mayadeen reported. 

"This brutal Israeli aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian territories is part of the occupation authorities’ attempt to expand and escalate their aggression in the region and to cover up war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and brutal massacres committed daily against the defenseless Palestinian people," the letter read.
