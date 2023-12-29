0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 10:03

Four Executed in Iran for Links with Mossad

Story Code : 1105640
Four Executed in Iran for Links with Mossad
The chief of the Iranian Justice Ministry in the West Azarbaijan Province had announced on October 24 that 10 people affiliated with the Zionist regime were arrested.

Atabati had said the members of the team were being directly guided by the Mossad officers and were tasked with detecting the Iranian security forces.

According to the Justice Ministry official, the arrestees were being paid for intelligence operations in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Tehran and Hormozgan.

The members of the team were in direct contact with the Mossad officers and were involved in several missions for setting fire to the homes and cars of the people linked with the Iranian security organizations, the official said, noting that the arrestees had been even involved in several futile assassination attempts against the Iranian security forces.

Four of the 10 convicts, including three men and a woman, were hanged on Friday morning on a charge of corruption on Earth and Moharebeh (war against God and the state) through intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime with the purpose of upsetting Iran’s security.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023