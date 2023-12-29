At Least 20 Killed in Israeli Attack on Rafah

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s attack has hit a residential building near the Kuwaiti hospital in southern Gaza, killing at least 20.

At least 20 people were reported killed and 55 others wounded in the attack near the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah.Civil defense workers and volunteer rescuers were seen frantically digging through the rubble with their bare hands as they tried to save as many lives as possible, Al Jazeera reported.“Stop this mockery, this genocide,” said Marwan al-Hams, the director of Rafah’s Abu Youssef Al Najjar Hospital.In another criminal act, the Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army, according to Thomas White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza.“Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage – aid workers should never be a target,” White said on X.In Gaza, at least 21,320 people have been killed and 55,603 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.