Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction

Islam Times - The military spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida confirmed that Al-Aqsa Flood has “put the occupation entity on the path to extinction.”

In an audio recording released on Thursday, he mentioned that the resistance has been advocating for its people for decades, emphasizing that the Zionists experienced a significant setback on October 7, referring to it as the blow of the century.Abu Obeida emphasized that the top priority is to halt the aggression against the Palestinians and put an end to the genocide.He further highlighted that more than 825 military vehicles have been targeted since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza, stressing “Our fighters are crafting a distinctive epic by employing all available means.”Regarding the resistance's accomplishments, he pointed out that the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted “three enemy helicopters during the past two days,” and pointed out that many photos were published documenting “our fighters targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles,” stressing that it's only the beginning.The spokesman also reiterated the resistance's stance that there would be no more prisoner exchanges with the entity until Tel Aviv “completely stops the aggression against the Palestinian territory.”