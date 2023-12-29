“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani

Islam Times - As “Israel” sinks more in Gaza’s quagmire, it finds no solution to Hezbollah’s dilemma.

According to “Israeli” reports, Hezbollah has succeeded in deterring “Israel”, rendering it incapable of waging war against Lebanon for fear of the resistance's retaliation.Hebrew Channel 13's political affairs commentator, Alon Ben David said the “Israeli” forces will not be able to push the Radwan special forces beyond the Litani River.As the Islamic resistance in Lebanon persists with its operations against “Israeli” sites along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, Channel 13's correspondent to the north described the status quo as being an effective victory for Hezbollah: specifying the victory is not just a military one.He explained that 100,000 “Israeli” settlers have left the border area, dissolving their businesses: adding that no one in “Israel” has set a timeline for this situation which exacerbates the uncertainty and anxiety of settlers and their livelihoods.He pointed out the fall of two anti-tank missiles in "Kiryat Shmona" on a main road today, causing material damage.He also mentioned missiles launched towards "HaKirya" and intensive shelling, consisting of 11 rockets on “Kiryat Shmona”.He added that the war at the Lebanese border has been escalating at a very high pace for weeks, noting, “We are focused on Gaza while a war is taking place on the northern front”.