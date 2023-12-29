0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 10:17

Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories

Story Code : 1105649
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Mohammed Abdul-Salam, Ansarullah's spokesman, made the remarks to Euronews on Thursday.

"Sanaa explicitly stated that only ‘Israeli’ ships, those heading to ‘Israel’, or affiliated vessels are targeted, while all other ships worldwide are not targeted," he noted.

The movement and Yemen's Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone attacks against vessels heading towards “Israeli” ports in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has come under an unrelenting genocidal “Israeli” war.

At least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, have been killed during the war, which the “Israeli” regime launched on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood staged by Gaza's resistance groups.

The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their strikes until the regime stops the war and lifts a concomitant siege that it has been enforcing on Gaza.

Abdul-Salam, meanwhile, commented on a naval coalition, which the United States recently announced forming with the aim of heading off the Yemeni attacks.

"The American coalition in the Red Sea is solely aimed at protecting ‘Israel’, failing to persuade the world of any risks in the Red Sea or the Arabian Sea," he said.

Washington, he added, had started exerting pressure on some shipping companies to stop transiting their vessels through the Red Sea as means of coercing some nations into joining the coalition.

"Yemen's blockade against the Zionist enemy is founded on religious, ethical, humanitarian, national, and patriotic principles," Abdul-Salam, meanwhile, remarked.

He said Sana'a "understands the consequences of this decision," adding, "Yet the gravest repercussions would result from abandoning the Palestinian cause" of liberation from “Israeli” occupation and aggression.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023