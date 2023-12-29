Gaza Rifts “Israeli” Gov’t: Smotrich Slams Gantz, Demands Security Not War Cabinet Runs meetings on Gaza

Islam Times - As part of the escalating rift within the “Israeli” entity’s government, Finance Minister and leader of the “far-right Religious Zionism” party Bezalel Smotrich demanded that any discussions about strategy in Gaza and the future of Gaza after the war take place in the Security Cabinet rather than in the limited war cabinet.

The war cabinet is made up of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz.“The formation of the war cabinet that excluded the Religious Zionism party from the day-to-day management of the campaign was an illegitimate and problematic demand of Benny Gantz,” Smotrich said of his demand to move key meetings to the government’s security cabinet.“We will insist that all strategic decisions, and certainly the decisions regarding the future of Gaza, will be made only in the political and security cabinet where all the parties in the government are represented and who will challenge the old way of thinking, and not in the limited war cabinet where the perceptions and concepts of the past, which we, as a people, have already sobered up from, are over-represented.”