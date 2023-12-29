0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 21:45

New York Protesters Demand End to “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza

Story Code : 1105762
New York Protesters Demand End to “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza
The procession, accompanied by drumbeats, moved under a banner reading “Ceasefire Now”, culminating at Times Square in Manhattan, known for its towering billboards and popular among tourists.

Demonstrators also held images of Palestinian children who lost their lives as a result of the “Israeli” bombardment in Gaza.

Grace Lyle, a 64-year-old protester, stated, “We want to draw attention to the fact that nearly 10,000 children, not counting other victims, have been killed in Gaza due to relentless airstrikes and horrifying attacks.”

Protester Steven Yanko, 39, expressed hope that the march would “raise awareness and make people feel the humanity of the people in Gaza, the Palestinians, and everyone in the region, all the nations.”

The protesters aim to exert pressure on the US government, “Israel's” main ally. The US recently vetoed two UN Security Council resolutions calling for a “ceasefire” in Gaza for humanitarian purposes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023