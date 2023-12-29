New York Protesters Demand End to “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza

Islam Times - Hundreds of protesters, clad in black and carrying dolls representing murdered children, marched yesterday in a symbolic funeral procession in New York City, urging an end to the devastating “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

The procession, accompanied by drumbeats, moved under a banner reading “Ceasefire Now”, culminating at Times Square in Manhattan, known for its towering billboards and popular among tourists.Demonstrators also held images of Palestinian children who lost their lives as a result of the “Israeli” bombardment in Gaza.Grace Lyle, a 64-year-old protester, stated, “We want to draw attention to the fact that nearly 10,000 children, not counting other victims, have been killed in Gaza due to relentless airstrikes and horrifying attacks.”Protester Steven Yanko, 39, expressed hope that the march would “raise awareness and make people feel the humanity of the people in Gaza, the Palestinians, and everyone in the region, all the nations.”The protesters aim to exert pressure on the US government, “Israel's” main ally. The US recently vetoed two UN Security Council resolutions calling for a “ceasefire” in Gaza for humanitarian purposes.