Friday 29 December 2023 - 21:47

“Israel’s” Indiscriminate Strikes Kill Dozens More Palestinian Civilians in Gaza

More than 20 people were killed on Thursday after an air attack hit a residential building in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

People and paramedics pulled out a toddler alive from the rubble.

“Israeli” air attacks also hit other residential areas across the Palestinian territory.

At least ten people were killed in the bombing of a house in Khan Yunis. Eight others lost their lives in an attack on the Maghazi refugee camp.

Health officials in Gaza said “Israeli” strikes have killed 210 Palestinians on Thursday.

At least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, have been killed during the war, which the “Israeli” regime launched on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood staged by Gaza's resistance groups.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, has warned that 40 percent of Gaza's population is at risk of famine amid the “Israeli” entity’s curbs on entry of much-needed aid trucks to the territory.

In addition, the UN Human Rights office expressed alarm at the rising rate of violence by “Israeli” settlers towards Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The head of the UN office in the occupied Palestinian territories said comments by “Israeli” officials emboldened settlers and the regime’s forces to intensify violence against the Palestinians.

Ajith Sunghay added that the lack of accountability and impunity has also led to a spike in violence there.

He made the comments after the UN released a report calling on the “Israeli” entity to end unlawful killings and settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

In a report released earlier on Thursday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights detailed the quickly worsening human rights situation in the West Bank, including East al-Quds [Jerusalem], since October 7, when the regime’s military began bombing Gaza.

The office strongly urged Tel Aviv to end its unlawful killings and settler violence against the Palestinian population in the occupied territory.

The report confirmed the deaths of 300 Palestinians from October 7 to December 27, including 79 children, in the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds [Jerusalem], adding that of these, at least 291 Palestinians were killed by “Israeli” security forces, eight were killed by “Israeli” settlers, and one Palestinian was killed either by “Israeli” security forces or settlers.
