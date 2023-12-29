0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 21:52

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Renews Attack on US Base in Syria

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Renews Attack on US Base in Syria
"In line with confronting the American occupiers in Iraq and the region and in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq targeted the "Kharab Al-Jeer" base of the American military in the depth of Syrian territory with rocket attacks, and the rockets were accurately It hit its targets," said the statement released by the group.
Iraqi resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Syria and neighboring Iraq ever since the Israeli regime began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the Israeli regime’s crimes against people in Gaza.  

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
