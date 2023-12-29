Yemen Warns Foreign Military Forces against Supporting Israel

Islam Times - Yemen's defense minister warned tarns-regional military forces against offering support to the Israeli regime and securing passage of Israel-owned ships or vessels bound to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea waters.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of Yemeni cadets in the country’s western coastal city of Hudaydah on Thursday, Major General Mohammed al-Atifi, warned the forces “against various movements in support of the Zionist entity in the maritime theatre that spans between the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.”He noted that Yemeni Armed Forces “are closely and rigorously monitoring the movement of American, British and French military forces in both bodies of water.”He underscored that the Ansarullah resistance movement, the Sana’a-based National Salvation Government, the Yemeni nation, and security forces will stand unwaveringly by the side of Palestinians until they liberate all their occupied lands, and establish a sovereign independent state with holy al-Quds as its capital.Yemen's Armed Forces in a statement on Tuesday announced targeting a ship as it was heading towards the occupied territories as well as regions deep inside those areas in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are subject to an unrelenting genocidal Israeli war.The Yemeni Navy conducted a missile strike against the vessel, which it identified as “commercial ship MSC United,” the statement read.“The targeting of the ship came after the crew, for the third time, ignored calls from the naval forces, as well as repeated fiery warning messages,” it added.The Armed Forces also reported striking the port of Eilat in the southernmost part of the occupied territories as well as “other areas in occupied Palestine.”The attacks, the statement said, were carried out “in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people who continue to face killing, destruction, siege, and starvation.”Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 21,320 people, most of them women and children. Another 55,660 individuals have been wounded.Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories after the regime’s aggression on Gaza.