Friday 29 December 2023 - 21:55
On Plotting against Religious Sites;

32 Suspected Terrorists Arrested in Turkey

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) identified the senior members of the terror group as Mejbel Al-Shweihi, codenamed Abou Yakeen Al-Iraqi, and Mohammad Khallaf Ibrahim, codenamed Abou Laith, who were planning attacks on synagogues and churches in Turkey.

Also, Ihab Elaani, codenamed Abdullah Al-Jumaili, was plotting a terror attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Turkey.

In a coordinated operation conducted at dawn by MIT and Turkish police in nine different cities, the senior terrorists and 29 other individuals linked with them were apprehended.

The operation resulted in the seizure of numerous digital materials belonging to the terror group.
