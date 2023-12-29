0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 22:06

Hezbollah Launches Fresh Strikes on Israeli Targets

Story Code : 1105771
Israeli media reports said Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at the Dolev settlement on Friday, as the Israeli regime keeps bombarding the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah also said its fighters targeted Hadab Yaron with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 21,320 Palestinians and injured more than 55,603 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

A day after the regime started its genocidal war on Gaza, Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been exchanging sporadic fire.

More than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side of the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories since then, mostly Hezbollah fighters and more than 20 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says at least nine of its soldiers and four settlers have been killed in the exchange of fire.
