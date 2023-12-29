0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 22:07

At least 7 Injured in Missile Attack on Ukrainian Capital

Story Code : 1105772
The building of the Lukyanivska metro station in central Kyiv was damaged by the explosion, Klitschko said, noting that the station continues to work as a shelter, Xinhua reports.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that Russia launched cruise missiles from Tu-95 fighters and ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

In the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in an attack, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

There were also casualties in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine and in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, the agency said, citing local officials. 
