Friday 29 December 2023 - 22:10
Assets of Foreigners

Russia Warns of Potential Retaliatory Steps Foreign Assets

Russia Warns of Potential Retaliatory Steps Foreign Assets
On Thursday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Germany, France, Italy and the European Union have expressed reservations regarding Washington's idea to confiscate Russian assets worth $300 billion and consider it necessary to first assess the legality of the measure, Sputnik reports.

"Of course there is [list of foreign assets that Russia can take]. Understanding the unpredictability of our counterparts, let us say, complete unpredictability and, understanding their tendency to violate international law and other laws, including their own national ones, understanding their tendency to self-destruction, I mean the destruction of the modern economic system, undermining confidence in the basic postulates of the world economic system, I mean, the main reserve currency, the principle of inviolability of property and so on, then, of course, we analyzed possible retaliatory steps in advance, and we will do everything like this, so that it would best suit our interests ... Therefore, such actions are fraught with very, very serious consequences," Peskov said, answering the question whether Russia can withdraw foreign assets.

The seizure of Russian assets abroad is illegal and can cause serious harmful consequences, including becoming another blow to the global economy, the spokesman added. 
