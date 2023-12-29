Iran Executes 4 Mossad Agents

Islam Times - Passing through due legal processes, 4 agents affiliated with Israeli intelligence service Mossad were executed in Iran, early morning on Friday.

It was on October 24, that the Chief of Justice department of West Azerbaijan Province, northwest of Iran, announced that 10 agents connected to the Israeli regime were arrested, whose main task was to identify Iran's security forces active in fighting against the regime.They kidnapped the Iranian forces and tried to extract information from them by threatening and beating them.The agents arrested had received money from the Israeli regime's Mossad officers on several occasions for the missions they had completed, including setting fire to Iranian security officers' houses and vehicles.They even tried to assassinate the Iranian official but they failed.The agents were active in Hormozgan, West Azerbaijan, and Tehran provinces, respectively south, northwest, and north of Iran.