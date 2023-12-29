0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 22:22

US Destroyer Shoots Downs Drone, Missile in Red Sea

Due to the escalating crisis in the Red Sea, the U.S. recently announced it had launched an international task force for maritime security. 

The USS Mason shot down one drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile, allegedly fired by the Ansarallah movement into the Southern Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The USS Mason was in the southern Red Sea around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when it shot down the missile and drone.

The attack also came just two days after U.S. fighter jets and the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon, part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, fended off a dozen drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles over 10 hours on Tuesday in the Red Sea.

Earlier this week, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said that the operation against the ships bound for occupied Palestine and the drone attack on the Eilat region will continue in supporting the people of Gaza.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Saree, emphasized the continuation of shipping to all destinations except those for the Israeli regime.
