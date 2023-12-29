Ethiopia; Air Strikes Happened Around Church

Islam Times - Eight people were killed due to an air strike on the grounds of a church in the Oromiya region of Ethiopia on Thursday.

As Reuters quoted local witnesses, an aerial strike on the grounds of a church in Ethiopia's Oromiya region killed eight people and injured five as they collected corn.Yet, Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu dismissed the accounts of the air strike as "an absolute lie".Peace talks between Ethiopia's government and the opposition group "Oromo Liberation Army (OLA)" aimed at ending a decades-old conflict.The conflict ended without a deal in November, leading to sporadic attacks in Oromiya, the country's largest region.