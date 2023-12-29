5 Zionist Soldiers Wounded, One Seriously, in Occupied West Bank Car-ramming Attack

Islam Times - Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in a car-ramming attack in the southern occupied West Bank on Friday, the Zionist media said.

The Zionist reports indicated that the attack took place near a military position close to the Adorayim Junction, north of the settlement of Otniel.One soldier was listed in serious condition, while the other four were light-to-moderately hurt, according to the Zionist media reports.For its part, the Palestinian health ministry announced the martyrdom of Amro Abdul Fattah Abu Hussein, adding that he was shot dead by the enemy troops under the pretext of allegedly attempting to carry out a car-ramming attack against the Zionist soldiers.