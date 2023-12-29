0
Friday 29 December 2023 - 22:29

5 Zionist Soldiers Wounded, One Seriously, in Occupied West Bank Car-ramming Attack

Story Code : 1105781
5 Zionist Soldiers Wounded, One Seriously, in Occupied West Bank Car-ramming Attack
The Zionist reports indicated that the attack took place near a military position close to the Adorayim Junction, north of the settlement of Otniel.

One soldier was listed in serious condition, while the other four were light-to-moderately hurt, according to the Zionist media reports.

For its part, the Palestinian health ministry announced the martyrdom of Amro Abdul Fattah Abu Hussein, adding that he was shot dead by the enemy troops under the pretext of allegedly attempting to carry out a car-ramming attack against the Zionist soldiers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
Israel Strips UN Staff of Visa Privileges
27 December 2023
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
Hamas Remains Resilient, Reconstituting Capabilities: Report
27 December 2023
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
Iranian Defense Minister: Iran to Give Decisive Response to Israel at Proper Time
27 December 2023
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
Iranian FM: Tel Aviv should Wait for Tough Countdown
26 December 2023