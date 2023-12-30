Hezbollah: Le Figaro’s “Secrets of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” Report Baseless, Operation Purely Palestinian

Islam Times - A statement issued by Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit regarding what the Le Figaro newspaper reported about what it called some of the "secrets of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on 12-29-2023.

Hezbollah media relations categorically denies what was reported by the Le Figaro newspaper regarding what it called some of the secrets of Operation al-Aqsa Flood.Hezbollah considers that what was stated in the report is a baseless fiction, aiming to undermine the complete confidence among the resistance movements and factions throughout the region, their public and practical commitment and their strong belief in resisting the Zionist occupation.Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has confirmed in a public speech viewed by millions that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is a purely Palestinian operation in terms of planning, preparation, implementation as well as timing and goals; and Hezbollah had no knowledge of it.Therefore, all that has been stated in the Le Figaro’s report are lies that contradict the truth and confirm the newspaper’s complete bias towards the enemy confirming its inaccuracy, unprofessionalism and its moral and professional downfall, like many Western media outlets that sided with the oppressor, the murderer and the aggressor at the expense of the truth, facts and human values.