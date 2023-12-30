0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 09:13

Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange

Story Code : 1105847
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
"There is no discussion of prisoner exchange before stopping the aggression as ‘Israel’ propagates," Osama Hamdan, senior Hamas' representative in Lebanon, said on Friday.

"The occupation is attempting to leak ideas that suit its narrative and are not true to alleviate internal pressure," he added.

Gaza's resistance movements took hundreds captive during an operation they staged against the occupied territories, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, on October 7.

The regime began taking the coastal sliver under an unrelenting genocidal war following the operation.

At least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, have been killed during the “Israeli” military campaign so far.

During a Qatari- and Egyptian-mediated temporary ceasefire that took effect earlier during the war, the “Israeli” entity released 240 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 105 people, who were released by Hamas.

Hamdan's remarks did not mark the first time, when Hamas insists on complete cessation of the “Israeli” onslaught before another exchange could take place.

"There is no concrete idea, but the backbone is a complete and comprehensive cessation of aggression," he noted, asserting, "We possess the tools and capabilities to force the imposition of a ceasefire."

"The only way out of the ‘Israeli’ impasse is to stop the aggression and make concessions."
