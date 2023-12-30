Spokesman Refutes US, EU3’ Statement on Iran’s Nuclear Program

Islam Times - Dismissing a statement from the US and the European troika about Iran’s nuclear program, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson reiterated that Tehran’s nuclear activities are and will remain fully peaceful.

In a statement released on Friday, Nasser Kanaani rejected the statement of the European troika and the US regarding the nuclear program of Iran, saying, “Just as we have reiterated over and over again, the nuclear program of Iran has always been peaceful and will remain so.”The spokesman said it is preposterous that those countries that are themselves to blame for the current state of the Iranian nuclear program are distorting truth in order to change the place of the victim and the culprit.Instead of shifting the blame and making political statements, these countries had better take a look at their actions regarding the sanctions removal talks over the past two years and see the outcome of their unconstructive policies, Kanaani added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.He noted that 60-percent uranium enrichment at Iran's nuclear facilities has always been meant to meet the country's peaceful nuclear needs, stressing that the enrichment work has been under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.Kanaani went on to say that Iran is well aware of its rights and commitments and will keep cooperating with the IAEA within this framework.The spokesman said walking away from the talks and raising irrelevant issues that led to the current situation wouldn't give the US and the European troika the right to make such claims about Iran's nuclear program.Kanaani said the experience shows that making unilateral demands and reluctance to redress the past mistakes on part of the Western governments will not be conducive.“Like always, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that talks and diplomacy are the best way to dispel fake concerns about Iran's nuclear program,” he stated, adding that the onus is now on the US and the European troika who must make the necessary political decisions in this regard by stopping the policy of issuing statements and exerting futile pressures.