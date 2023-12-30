Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus

Islam Times - Syria's air defenses intercepted most Israeli missiles aimed at southern Damascus, causing material damage but no reported injuries.

The incident signifies an escalated series of aggression by the Israeli regime against Syria following its recent bloody onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.Late on Thursday at approximately 11:55 pm local time (2055 GMT), an aerial assault originating from the occupied Golan Heights targeted multiple sites in Damascus, as confirmed by an unnamed military source quoted by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The source emphasized that Syrian air defenses effectively shot down most of the incoming missiles, averting significant harm.While no casualties were reported, material damages were confirmed following the strike. This incident follows the reopening of Damascus International Airport, a day earlier, subsequent to repeated Israeli assaults.The recent hostility stems from Israel's bloody campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip, initiated on October 7 in response to the Palestinian resistance movement's al-Aqsa Storm operation. This escalation follows a history of continuous Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.Throughout the conflict, the Tel Aviv regime has claimed the lives of 21,320 Palestinians, primarily comprising women and children, while injuring over 55,600 others. Moreover, a severe blockade has been enforced, depriving more than two million Palestinians in Gaza of vital resources such as fuel, electricity, food, and water.Israel has a recurrent pattern of targeting military positions within Syria, particularly those associated with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, an integral force supporting Syria's fight against foreign-backed terrorists. These attacks, often unacknowledged by Israel, are viewed by many as reactionary responses to the Syrian government's successful anti-terrorism efforts.Additionally, the US conducted an airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border in Al-Bukamal early Saturday morning. The attack, carried out using three drones, targeted several vehicles and resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, according to reports from Al-Ahad TV in Iraq.