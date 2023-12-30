0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 09:37

Aggressive US Statements Have Security Implications: Russian Envoy

Story Code : 1105857
Aggressive US Statements Have Security Implications: Russian Envoy
"If in Washington thought for a moment about ordinary Ukrainians, if there was at least a shred of compassion here, then we can clearly see the solution - immediately stop the hybrid war and thereby avoid numerous casualties," the Russian ambassador said.

"The ‘magic pot’ that has been talked about so much in the corridors of local (Ukrainian) government lately, will not become a panacea, but, on the contrary, will prolong the agony of the Kiev regime," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"Aggressive statements calling for an even more violent military confrontation lead to serious consequences not only for regional, but also for global security. Historical responsibility for these actions will rest entirely with the United States," Antonov noted, TASS reported.

"Despite all efforts, the effect is opposite. Over the past year Russia has ‘concentrated,’ become more monolithic, and the effectiveness and combat readiness of the Armed Forces has sharply increased," the diplomat stated, adding, "Any encroachments on Russia's security will receive a decisive response, and our valiant Armed Forces will fulfill their duty to defend the Motherland."
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023