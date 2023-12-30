Aggressive US Statements Have Security Implications: Russian Envoy

Islam Times - The aggressive statements from the US administration for a more violent confrontation in Ukraine are leading to serious consequences, including for global security, Russian Ambassador in Washington, D.C., Anatoly Antonov said.

"If in Washington thought for a moment about ordinary Ukrainians, if there was at least a shred of compassion here, then we can clearly see the solution - immediately stop the hybrid war and thereby avoid numerous casualties," the Russian ambassador said."The ‘magic pot’ that has been talked about so much in the corridors of local (Ukrainian) government lately, will not become a panacea, but, on the contrary, will prolong the agony of the Kiev regime," the Russian diplomat stressed."Aggressive statements calling for an even more violent military confrontation lead to serious consequences not only for regional, but also for global security. Historical responsibility for these actions will rest entirely with the United States," Antonov noted, TASS reported."Despite all efforts, the effect is opposite. Over the past year Russia has ‘concentrated,’ become more monolithic, and the effectiveness and combat readiness of the Armed Forces has sharply increased," the diplomat stated, adding, "Any encroachments on Russia's security will receive a decisive response, and our valiant Armed Forces will fulfill their duty to defend the Motherland."