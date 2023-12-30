0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 09:43

Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country

Story Code : 1105862
Almayadeen reported citing Brigadier General Saree's warning statement on Friday as saying, "We caution the American enemy of the repercussions of any escalation against our nation and our people."

Brigadier General Saree, through his account on X, added, "We caution all nations against getting involved or cooperating with the United States in protecting the Zionist enemy's ships."

He emphasized that Yemen's stance on the Palestinian issue is "steadfast and principled, and will remain unchanged, regardless of developments or challenges," adding that the YAF are fully prepared and ready to counter any aggression. 

Saree addressed Washington, "You should heed the warnings of the leader of the Ansar Allah movement."
 
The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed that "the US will be a direct target if it attacks Yemen," indicating that the Americans are aware of the gravity of this warning. This comes in the wake of the United States and several Western and regional countries announcing the formation of a maritime coalition, aimed at preventing Yemen from targeting Israeli ships en route to occupied Palestine.
