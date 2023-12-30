0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 09:48

At least 2 Inmates Killed, 6 Injured in Uruguayan Prison Fire

Story Code : 1105866
At least 2 Inmates Killed, 6 Injured in Uruguayan Prison Fire
The fire broke out when inmates threw flammable liquid through a window of a cell at Comcar, whose official name is Unit 4 Santiago Vazquez, Xinhua reported.

Luis Mendoza, director of the National Rehabilitation Institute, said at a press conference on Friday that it was a "specific incident" and "not a riot."

Mendoza confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were found in the cell, which held eight inmates, while the injured were hospitalized, four of them with serious burns.

Comcar houses 4,900 inmates, almost a third of the country's prison population, according to figures from the parliamentary commissioner of the penitentiary system.

The Interior Ministry announced that with the creation of almost 4,000 prison spots by the end of the current government in 2025, overcrowding, which affects some 2,500 inmates, will be overcome.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023