Saturday 30 December 2023 - 20:51

US Approves Munitions for Israel For Second Time in a Month

Story Code : 1105989
US Approves Munitions for Israel For Second Time in a Month
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress that he had made a second emergency determination in less than a month, covering a $147.5m sale of equipment to Israel, the State Department said on Friday. 

The package includes ancillary items, including fuses, charges, and primers that Israel would require to make the 155mm shells that it had previously purchased, function.

Friday’s emergency determination, which is rare but has been used by at least four previous US administrations, means that a requirement for a potentially lengthy congressional review for foreign military sales will be bypassed. 

Israel will also be purchasing 155mm M107 projectiles, which are artillery shells that will cause widespread destruction in a densely populated area such as Gaza, Aljazeera reported.
