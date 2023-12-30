Iranian Are Vigilant, Know Sedition Well: President Raisi

Islam Times - Iran's President said the Iranian nation knows well the sedition and seditionists, so they showed their vigilance in 'Dey 9 Epic'.

Delivering a speech at a ceremony to commemorate the Iranian famous philosopher late "Ayatollah Mesbah", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said the 'Dey 9 Epic' (December 30) occasion must be taken as a source of generating vigilance against the Western-cooked seditions in the country.December 30 coincides with the ninth day of the month Dey in the Iranian calendar and is the reminder of the epic turnout of the Iranian nation to foil enemies' plots after the 2009 presidential elections.The 'Dey 9 Epic' was indeed a turning point in that it dismayed the enemies of the Islamic Revolution who had invested in the electoral fraud allegations. It also saved the nation from machinations of ill-wishers who fanned discord among Iranians to secure their vested interests against the Iranian people.President Raisi said that the Iranian people followed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's notion of vigilance and ended what happened in 2009 in Iran in the form of the US-driven color revolution.In this vein, Raisi highlighted the Israeli war on Gaza and the resistance of the Palestinian people, going on over 80 days, and said that as all intellectuals and politicians in the world acknowledge, the winner of the battlefield is Palestine, and the Israeli regime is the one who endured the irreparable defeat.He described the Palestinian resistance as a group that has neither naval and aerial forces nor an equipped ground force to stand against the Israeli regime, but it has so far won over the evil regime thanks to high faith and honor.Raisi stressed the right position of Iran in support of Palestine and said: "It became clear to the whole world that if today, after 43 years, we are emphasizing on a free Palestine and the freedom of al-Quds, it is the right position; Israel is doomed to be vanished. These are signs of authority for a nation that speaks the truth and predicts truly."It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.Confused with the irreparable intelligence and military blow it suffered from the October 7 operation, Israel is struggling to compensate for the defeat.