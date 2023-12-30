US Strike Near Syria-Iraq Border Kills Five Fighters

Islam Times - At least five people have been killed and several others injured after a site in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr near the Iraqi border, where Resistance fighters are based, came under a strike by US military aircraft.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units – better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi – reported that there were Lebanese nationals among the victims of the attack that targeted a military installation in the city of al-Bukamal early on Saturday.The development came hours after Iraqi resistance fighters launched three separate attacks against US military bases in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and neighboring Syria over Washington’s support for the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in separate statements published on its Telegram channel claimed responsibility for the drone strike on al-Harir Air Base, situated 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) north of the Erbil International Airport, late on Friday.The group noted that the airstrike was carried out in retaliation for US support of Israel’s bloody war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage at the military facility, or possible casualties.Earlier, Iraqi resistance forces had fired a barrage of rockets at an American military base in al-Shaddadi town, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Syria’s northeastern city of Hasakah.Another US-run facility in Kharab al-Jir military base in the Yarubiyah district of the same Syrian province was also hit with a number of rockets.The strikes on the US-run military installation in Iraq and Syria come amid growing anti-US sentiments over Washington’s firm support for Israel’s war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 21,320 people, most of them women and children. Another 55,603 individuals have been wounded as well.The Israeli regime launched the war after Gaza’s resistance groups conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.Since the onset of the war on October 7, the United States has backed Israel’s ferocious attacks on Palestinian territory as a means of “self-defense.”The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for a ceasefire in Gaza.