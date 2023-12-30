Ukrainian Attack on Russian City Leaves At least 14 Dead

Islam Times - At least 14 people were killed and more than a hundred were injured in a missile attack by the Ukrainian army on the Russian border city of Belgorod on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Belgorod on Saturday, killing over a dozen civilians and injuring over a hundred others. The settlement of Urazovo was also targeted.The latest figures put the number of killed at 14 and the injured at 108.At least 10 people including one child were killed and 45 others wounded in a massive shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod by Ukraine, the Russian Emergency Ministry stated, according to Sputnik.At around 3 pm local time, explosions were heard in Belgorod, after which black smoke was visible over the city. A few minutes later, the siren began to sound. Security services blocked the intersection of Bogdan Khmelnytsky Street and Slavy Avenue. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on Friday night, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod region. The region’s governor said that as a result of a direct hit by a shell on a private house during the massive shelling of Belgorod, one person was killed and four were wounded.Numerous videos have appeared on social media showing the consequences of a Saturday strike by Kiev’s forces on the Russian city of Belgorod, located some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, local Russian media reported.The Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Telegram that the attack claimed the lives of nine adults and a child. Some 45 people were injured, including four children, Russia Today reported.One of the clips, published by the Shot Telegram channel, shows civilians lying on the ground trying to protect themselves from incoming projectiles, with loud sounds of explosions heard in the background. People were seen lying among the debris and pieces of broken glass. Cries and screams can also be heard on the video as people desperately call for help and children search for their parents.The very moment of one shell impact was also caught on a video published by Shot. Footage taken from a moving vehicle shows a major blast hitting the road in front of it, raising plumes of grey smoke into the air.Images published by RIA Novosti showed the immediate aftermath of the Ukrainian strike, which hit a busy city street. The video shows a road filled with damaged cars, with at least three of the vehicles still burning.