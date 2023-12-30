Islam Times - Local Syrian media have cited the country's military source as saying that the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression on targets in Aleppo, causing some material losses.

According to a report by the Syrian official news agency, a military source has told local Syrian media that, "At about 17:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting some points south of Aleppo city, and causing some material losses.There was a repot by media about explosions being heard in Aleppo in the north.According to Sputnik, the Syrian air defense system was activated to confront hostile targets in the skies of Aleppo province on Saturday.Local Sputnik reporter said that, "Syrian air defense system confronted Israel's attack on eastern Aleppo. This attack has targeted Al-Nayrab district, east of Aleppo airport, about a kilometer from it,"Some sources also reported that explosions were heard in the sky of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria.These sources stated that the area around the Aleppo airport was targeted.Sources affiliated with the Syrian opposition also reported that the Zionist regime fired 6 rockets at the Aleppo airport area.Moreover, the Zionist Israeli regime is said to be behind this early morning's attack on Iraqi resistance's targets on the border between Iraq and Syria.