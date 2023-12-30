0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 22:06

Russia Calls for UNSC Meeting over Deadly Belgorod Shelling

Story Code : 1106002
A UN Security Council meeting in connection with the shelling of Belgorod has been requested for 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT) and Russia has demanded the participation of the Czech envoy to provide explanation regarding the arms supplies to Kiev, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.

A Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Belgorod has killed at least 14 people and more than 100 injured, the local media in Russia have cited authorities there.

The Ukrainian military's "criminal" indiscriminate shelling of Belgorod region was designed to distract from its failures at the front, and will not be left unpunished, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Saturday.

According to the MoD's information, the strikes involved two Vilkha heavy MLRS-launched cluster munitions, as well as Czech-made Vampir MLRS rockets, with air defense systems intercepting the Vilkhas and most of the Vampirs, but several rockets getting through and remnants of the Vilkhas' cluster components dropping from the skies, causing casualties and damage.

"In the event of a direct hit by the cluster munition-equipped Vilkha missiles on the city, the consequences would have been immeasurably more severe," the Russian military said, characterizing the attack as an attempted "indiscriminate combined strike."
